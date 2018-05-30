Meeting the challenge of staying fit over 50

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Today is Senior Health and Fitness Day and more than 100,000 seniors will lace up their shoes and take part in activities all across the U.S.

Banks, health clubs, churches, hospitals and many other places will be holding events encouraging seniors to get out and stay active.

One place you can go to is your local Y.M.C.A.

According to their website they offer several programs including aqua zumba, cardio, Fit over 50, yoga and chair aerobics.



