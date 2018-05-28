Memorial Day weekend is filled with events and fun

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - There are a number of Memorial Day events planned in mid-Michigan during the holiday weekend. If there is an event we missed please email us the information at newstips@wlns.com.



May 28

Memorial Day Breakfast, 9-11 a.m. Dansville Community Center, 1317 Mason St.

Mason Memorial Day Parade, begins at Bond Park at 9 a.m.

Elsie Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, staging on Pine Street just north of the Town and Tub gas station from 9:30-9:45 a.m. The parade will step off at 9:45 a.m. going east on Pine Street for a block, then south to Main Street and then west to the memorial stone between the village hall and the bank. The Memorial Ceremony begins at 10 a.m. The service will conclude by 11 a.m.

In Bath the American Legion Post 412 will host their parade at 10 a.m. starting on Main Street and ends at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery for memorial service.

Williamston Bill Turner Memorial Day Parade, stages at 10 a.m. on School Street in front of the new Commons Building. The parade will proceed north on Putnam Street, straight through the stop light at Grand River Avenue (M-43), to the Wall of Honor in McCormick Park, where there will be a ceremony.

American Legion Post 269 Memorial Day Service, 11 a.m. Ralya Elementary School, 5645 School St., Haslett. A cookout will follow at the post. Veterans eat for free. In case of rain, service will be conducted inside the post, 1485 Haslett Road.

In Charlotte the Memorial Day Parade starts at the Courthouse at 11 a.m.

Memorial Day Barbecue, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 162 N. Bridge St., Dimondale. The Annual Memorial Day Chicken BBQ after the parade. The Parade starts at 11 a.m., barbecue at about 11:30 a.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs will also be served. All meals come with chips, coleslaw, applesauce, dessert and beverage. Cost: Half-chicken is $7.50, 1/4 chicken is $6, hamburgers and hot dogs are $5.

Meridian Township Memorial Day Service, noon. Glendale Cemetery off Mt. Hope Road, Okemos. There will be pre-ceremony bagpipes, a color guard with drum cadence, an assortment of music from the Meridian Community Band, Pledge of Allegiance, “The Meaning of Memorial Day” by Meridian Township Clerk Brett Dreyfus, a selection of hymns from the various branches of our military, benediction by a local religious leader and a keynote speaker.

Delhi Township Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, 2 p.m. 2074 N. Aurelius Road, Holt.