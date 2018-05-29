MI bill would ban leaving animals in extreme conditions in vehicles

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Michigan State Capitol Building (May 29, 2018)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- - A bill that would make it illegal to leave your pet inside a car when it's extremely hot or cold passed unanimously in a state senate committee Tuesday.

State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. said the bill is all about educating people, because, even if the window is cracked, an animal's life could be at risk.

"Right now in Michigan, there's no crime for leaving a dog in their car, even when it leads to their death. I think we need to fix that," Hertel said.

If passed, the bill would make leaving an animal inside a vehicle during extreme temperatures a misdemeanor, punishable by a penalty of up to 45 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $350 for the first offense.

If the animal is seriously harmed, offenders would face up to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. If the animal dies, the crime is a felony, punishable by up to 5 years in jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

"It can become a very dangerous situation for an animal very, very quickly. And it's cruel for an animal to die in that way," Hertel said. "So what we want to do is put some protection into law so this doesn't happen any longer."

After being passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee, the bill is now on its way to the senate floor.

Officials at the Capital Area Humane Society also weighed in, saying calls about pets being left in hot cars are common.

"We know it's a huge issue in our community, and any community where extreme heat and temperatures can be a problem," Julia Willson, the humane society's president and CEO, said. "So, I'm not surprised that they're doing this now, but surprised we haven't had any motion or any activity before now to make sure our pets are safe."