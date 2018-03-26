MI congressmen speak on 'March For Our Lives,' gun control

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- Lawmakers in Washington D.C. weighed in on gun control Monday.

6 News caught up with local members of congress on both sides of the aisle, who praised the students who spoke out in the "March For Our Lives" rallies Saturday, saying it was important they got involved.

Millions of people rallied, calling for stricter gun laws, and this massive movement was organized by students. Efforts lawmakers say is encouraging for the next generation.

"I think it was a real exercise in democracy," Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee, who represents Michigan's Fifth District, said. "These young people have decided to use their voices, even though they might not have the right to vote, some of them. They understand that citizenship means speaking up."

Republican Congressman Mike Bishop, who represents Michigan's Eight District, echoed those sentiments.

"It's good to see people involved. It's good to see the younger generation involved, and I think that's productive. It's the way it should be," he said. "And we want to teach that you want to be a part of the solution, and not just on the sidelines."

As for the gun control issue, while their parties may disagree on the how, it seems these lawmakers agree it's time for something to be done.

"My view is there are a number of things that we should do," Congressman Kildee said. "Closing the background check loophole, dealing with issues of high-capacity magazines, bump stocks, assault weapons. Dealing with the mental health issue with better treatment."

"I've supported improving our background system, we want to make sure our schools are safe," Congressman John Moolenaar, who represents Michigan's Fourth District, said. "We need to make sure that those who have a history of violence or a criminal record aren't able to access guns."

Both Congressmen Bishop and Moolenaar mentioned the spending bill that was passed last week, which added money to strengthen school safety, as well as stepped up the criminal background check system for gun purchases. The bill also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can research gun violence. The republican congressmen said it's just the first step in an ongoing process.