Michigan's age limit for judges survives legal challenge
FLINT, Mich. (AP) -
A federal appeals court has rejected a challenge to Michigan's age limit for judges.
Candidates can't run for election if they're 70 or older. Genesee County Judge Michael Theile can't run again in 2020 because he'll be 71.
He says the age limit in Michigan's Constitution is irrational, noting there's no age restrictions on governors, state lawmakers or federal judges. The appeals court found Theile's arguments to be eloquent, but it said Tuesday that it must follow the results of similar cases.
The court and the U.S. Supreme Court have upheld age restrictions in the past. The Supreme Court said Missouri's age limit was rationally related to concerns about judges' mental fitness.
