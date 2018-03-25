Michigan State adding jobs in office overseeing civil rights
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University says it will post 12 jobs to fill an office that will focus on sexual assault prevention and other services related to civil rights.
The interim president, John Engler, says he's taking immediate steps after hearing feedback "loud and clear."
The announcement Friday came after a law firm offered an assessment of MSU's policies in an area known as Title IX. It's a reference to a federal civil rights law that bars discrimination in education programs.
The report by Husch Blackwell says many students were unaware of help available to victims of sexual misconduct and people accused of misconduct. Julie Miceli of the law firm says Michigan State "has some work ahead of it."
Michigan State is under scrutiny especially because of Larry Nassar, the campus sports doctor who molested girls and young women.
