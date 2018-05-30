Michigan to award $8 million in 'mobility' grants

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - The state of Michigan will distribute $8 million in grants to spur ideas on how to help transport seniors, people with disabilities and veterans with autonomous vehicles and other connected technology.



The Michigan Mobility Challenge was announced Wednesday by Gov. Rick Snyder and other top state officials at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference.



The money will partially fund an unknown number of projects of varying size across the state. The first round of projects will start by the fall.



Snyder says the state is not interested in "science projects" that require years of research and instead wants "near-term real things" that can be launched.



Officials say interest is high, as more than 200 people from companies, advocacy groups and other organizations attended an initial workshop.

