AAA: Michigan gas prices rise 10 cents to $3.10 per gallon
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - AAA Michigan says average gas prices statewide have risen about 10 cents in the past week to about $3.10 per gallon.
The Dearborn-based auto club said late Monday that the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline is about 66 cents more than at the same point last year. AAA says the statewide average around the Memorial Day holiday hasn't been as high since 2014.
Michigan's lowest average price was about $3 in the Marquette area. The highest was about $3.14 in the Ann Arbor area, which AAA says had the highest average for the fifth week in a row. The Detroit-area's average was about $3.09, up about 8 cents per gallon.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
