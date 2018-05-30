Business conference on Mackinac Island is underway
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - About 1,700 business, political and civil leaders are gathering on Mackinac Island for an annual policy conference hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber.
The four-day meeting began Tuesday with receptions and orientation but kicks into gear Wednesday.
Main themes include whether Michigan is prepared competitively for major business investment, how to make the state ready for disruption from the autonomous vehicle industry and restoring trust in government, media and business.
A debate featuring the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates also will be held on the island. Two Democrats, Gretchen Whitmer and Shri Thanedar, have unveiled policy initiatives to talk up at the conference.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Regulators approve $50M in customer utility bill cuts
The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved settlements with seven utilities to pass...Read More »
-
Skubick: Move to repeal state's fireworks laws sputtering
A push is underway at the State Capitol to repeal the state's fireworks law.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Michigan to award $8 million in 'mobility' grants
The state of Michigan will distribute $8 million in grants to spur ideas on how to help transport...Read More »