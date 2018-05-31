Charges dismissed for taking high-tech meters off house
SUTTONS BAY, Mich. (AP) - Charges against a northern Michigan woman who says health concerns prompted her to remove high-tech electricity meters from her home have been dismissed.
Sixty-three-year-old Heatherlee Yorty of Suttons Bay says her health improved after she paid an electrician to put traditional meters back on her house. She had faced misdemeanor charges because some electricity usage wasn't recorded.
Leelanau County Assistant Prosecutor Tristan Chamberlain tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that Cherryland Electric Cooperative put meters back on the home and agreed not to pursue legal action against Yorty as long as she agreed not to bother with them.
The so-called smart meters allow utilities to track electricity consumption without sending someone to each home. Cherryland says it has no scientific data to support the claim that meters cause health problems.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Attempt to remove goose from Comerica Park ends in chaos
- Special Olympics Torch Run underway
- Become a tourist without leaving town this weekend
- Pres. Trump escalates fight with ABC after Roseanne cancellation
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Pres. Trump escalates fight with ABC after Roseanne cancellation
President Donald Trump escalated a feud with ABC on Thursday in the wake of the cancellation of...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Special Olympics Torch Run underway
Ceremony on Capitol steps is the start of the 70-mile torch relayRead More »
-
Attempt to remove goose from Comerica Park ends in chaos
Bird took up residency on field during rain delay.Read More »