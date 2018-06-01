Group challenges Nestle's water permit from Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A group has filed a challenge against the state Department of Environmental Quality's permit for the Nestle Waters North America Inc. to pump more western Michigan groundwater for its Ice Mountain brand.
Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation submitted the petition on Friday against the DEQ, which last month approved Nestle's application to remove 400 gallons of water per minute from an Osceola Township aquifer. Nestle had been permitted to withdraw 250 gallons per minute.
The conservation group says the DEQ's review of the site failed to pick up on the environmental consequences of withdrawing additional water, therefore "illegally granting Nestle the water of the commons."
The case may go to trial if it fails to be resolved.
