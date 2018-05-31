Indiana pie store owner actions save strawberry festival

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved Cropped Photo: WITN-TV

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) - A central Indiana pie shop owner has saved an annual strawberry festival by driving to Michigan to pick up two tons of berries after a California vendor failed to deliver the festival fruit.



Kokomo's Strawberry Festival had no berries just days before Friday's festival in the city about 40 miles north of Indianapolis.



But Moore's Pie Shop owner, Greg Lucas, came to the rescue. He's ordered the festival's strawberries for 13 years and quickly found another strawberry vendor, in Niles, Michigan.



The Kokomo Tribune reports Lucas rented a truck, hit the road and returned Wednesday with more than 4,000 pounds of frozen strawberries.



Greater Kokomo Downtown Association Manager Susan Alexander says the festival is indebted to Lucas "for going so far above and beyond to help the community celebrate summer."

