Let's make some plans for the weekend!

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - It's Friday and there are many events happening across mid-Michigan this weekend.

Here are just a few:

Let's start in Lansing where you can bring home a new furry friend today.

The Ingham County Animal Shelter's "Adopt-a-fest" kicks off at noon.

Staff and volunteers will be out at Potter Park Zoo for 30 hours straight working to find all the homeless animals a place to live.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. today there will be a low cost vaccination clinic for residents.

The adoption fees for dogs have been reduced to $30 and cats are $10.

The shelter says, thanks to this event, they have not had to euthanize any adoptable animals in more than 6 years.

Tomorrow you can help pets in Jackson still waiting for their forever homes.

"Paws in the Park" is the Cascades Humane Society's biggest fundraiser of the year.

It includes a walk, dunk tank, Detroit circus performers, vendors and much more.

It's from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.at the Cascades Falls Park in Jackson.

If you need an excuse to get ice cream this weekend a brand new Baskin-Robbins store will open in Okemos tomorrow.

To celebrate they are offering scoops of ice cream for 31 cents.

31 is how many flavors of ice cream they have.

There will also be a DJ, a prize wheel and live entertainment.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at their newest location right off Grand River Avenue and Marsh Road.

And if you need another way to cool off the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center will open its doors for the first time this season.

It's an interactive outdoor water park for all ages.

They will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Saturday.

The water park season runs until September 3.

