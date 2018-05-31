Michigan commits $50M to building second large Soo Lock
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Rick Snyder and legislative leaders say they have agreed to commit $50 million to fund the construction of a second large lock at Sault Ste. Marie - a bid to persuade the federal government to pay for most of the proposed $1 billion project.
The money is part of an additional $400 million included for infrastructure in a state budget deal. Snyder said Wednesday at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference he will ask other Great Lakes states to also contribute funding because the federal government will fund 80 percent.
The Soo Locks allow for commercial ships to traverse the Great Lakes. Members of Michigan's congressional delegation and others warn that if the Poe lock were closed, Great Lakes steel production would stop - devastating the economy.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Attempt to remove goose from Comerica Park ends in chaos
- Special Olympics Torch Run underway
- Become a tourist without leaving town this weekend
- Hit and run suspect nabbed after chase ends in rollover crash
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Special Olympics Torch Run underway
Ceremony on Capitol steps is the start of the 70-mile torch relayRead More »
-
Attempt to remove goose from Comerica Park ends in chaos
Bird took up residency on field during rain delay.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hit and run suspect nabbed after chase ends in rollover crash
Car chase ends in crash on I-96Read More »