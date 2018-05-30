Michigan to give sexual abuse victims more time to sue

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Two bills inspired by the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, got the green light from the Michigan Senate Tuesday, making them the first of more than two dozen to make it to Governor Rick Snyder’s desk to be signed into law.

One bill would allow people who were sexually abused as children to sue their abuser until their 28th birthday or three years from when they realized they were sexually abused.

Survivors of Nassar's abuse would get a 90-day window to sue retroactively.

Under Michigan’s current law, the cutoff for people to file a lawsuit is generally a victim’s 19th birthday.

The other bill heading to the governor’s desk, would give prosecutors more time to file charges in cases involving criminal sexual conduct if the victim was a minor at the time of the assault.

Right now, the deadline is 10 years or a victims 21st birthday.

This new legislation would give prosecutors 15 years or until a victims 28th birthday to file charges in second and third degree criminal sexual conduct cases if the victim was younger than 18 years old.

Senator Margaret O’Brien, R-Portage, who led this package of bills, said that while she was disappointed with the changes made in the House, she reluctantly urged lawmakers to vote in favor of it.

"A real opportunity was missed to walk the talk,” Sen. O’Brien said. “Legislators say we care about kids, yet this package limits their ability to address their predator."

Attorney Jamie White, who represents several Nassar survivors who helped lawmakers draft is language is also weighing in on Tuesday’s vote.

He said that while there is room for improvement, our state’s leaders, including Sen. O’Brien, are taking this issue seriously.

“The state of Michigan became a more dangerous place for pedophiles today,” White said. “I look forward to working with partners on both sides of the political isle in the future to make sure Michigan will never be considered barbaric and backwards, as it pertains to laws that protect children.”

There's still more work to be done. Several other Nassar inspired bills await action.

A scaled-back version was recently cleared by the Michigan House. They now go to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is set to discuss them next week on Monday.

Its chair, Senator Rick Jones, R-Grand Ledge, already has plans for how he wants to deal with them.

"I’m very disappointed that the bills were really paired back from where they were. I think a couple of tweaks could have been made, but seriously, paid coaches don't have to report?” Sen. Jones said. “It's outrageous. We do need to send a very strong message to every university, every college, every school of any kind; we will no longer have a culture of silence in Michigan. You will report."

State Representative Klint Kesto, R-Wixom, said that while he looks forward to seeing what comes out of the Senate next week, he hopes lawmakers like Senator Jones, considers this:

"I hope that he takes a close look hears the testimony about the pros and cons and unintended consequences that could be there if you were to add paid coaches,” Rep. Kesto said.

Rep. Kesto said he hopes the Senate is part of a deliberative process and is open to hearing from all the people who testified in committee, including those from Child Protective Services.