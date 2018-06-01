New opioid laws take effect today

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - If you treat pain with prescription opioids, some changes are taking effect that will change how you get your prescription.

The laws are geared to fighting the growing opioid abuse problem in Michigan.

One of the major points is the amount of opioids available for patients.

Under the new laws before any patient is prescribed more than a 3-day supply of a controlled substance, doctors need to first consult a state database that tracks a patient's medication history.

Education is also addressed with the requirement that, before an opioid is prescribed, the patient is given information about the dangers of opioid addiction, how to safely handle the drugs and other risks associated with opioids.

The patient must sign a document confirming that they were given the opioid information.

Another change is coming next month.

Beginning July 1 a patient that is being treated for acute pain will not be able to have more than a 7-day supply of opioids within a 7-day period.