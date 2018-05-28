Operation Care: State Troopers out in full force for holiday

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Fatal crashes and other close-calls on the roads are exactly what the Michigan State Police are hoping to prevent today as they continue their Operation Care initiative.

Troopers are out in full force right now watching for dangerous driving behaviors like swerving and speeding.

They'll also be looking for signs that drivers are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The State Police takes part in the nationwide initiative during all the busy travel holidays in an effort to reduce fatalities on the roadways.

The Memorial Day enforcement period runs for 24-hours and it ends at 11:59 tonight.

