Vacant for decades, Detroit's train station may get new life
DETROIT (AP) - People living and working near the Michigan Central Station in Detroit are excited that Ford Motor Co. is considering buying the massive old building that has sat vacant for 30 years.
Ford board member Edsel B. Ford II has said the company was in talks with the train station's owner about buying it. But some locals won't believe it until they see Ford move into the 105-year-old building in Corktown, one of the Detroit neighborhoods on the upswing.
Stephen Bryant is the general manager of the nearby Mercury bar. Bryant says he's heard about repurposing plans for years but won't believe it until Ford's sign is on the building.
Few details about the company's interest have been made public. A spokeswoman says Ford expects to grow its presence in Detroit "and will share more details in the future."
