Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE (4:36 p.m.): Police have released the names of the woman and man who lost their lives in an apparent murder-suicide at a Jo-Ann Fabrics in Lansing Township on Monday.

They have identified the shooter as Timothy Olin, 30, and the victim as his ex-girlfriend, Rachel Duncan, 25.

According to police, Duncan had taken a personal protection order out on Olin earlier in March. Her family told police that recent incidents between the two made Duncan feel that Olin threatened her safety.

Lansing Township Police Chief Adam Kline says Olin was served that protection order last Friday.

"It prohibited firearms, he wasn't supposed to have any assaultive behavior, and there were a couple other restrictions that he wasn't supposed to do," Chief Kline said.

6 News also spoke with Andrew Abood, a criminal law attorney in East Lansing, on Tuesday.

Abood said there's always the risk of an ex lashing out when they are served with a protection order. However, he added that the type of violence we saw in this case is the exception, not the rule.

"Ultimately, it's a piece of paper so it can't really stop anyone from doing harm if that's what their intention is," Abood said. "But for the most part when served with a court order people will comply with it, and so they do work."

6 News also spoke to criminal justice associate professor with Michigan State University, April Zeoli.

She said personal protection orders have saved lives, and will continue to do so as long as they are enforced.

"Our law enforcement agencies, our courts, they really need to make sure that people who are dangerous are - number one - actually prohibited from purchase and possession of firearms and number two - don't keep the guns that they already possess," Zeoli said.

Police say this case is still under investigation, specifically the circumstances surrounding how Olin got ahold of the gun used in the shooting.

6 News will continue to update you with the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY: The names of two people who died in a murder - suicide Monday afternoon in Lansing Township have been released by police.

The shootings happened just after 4:00 p.m. at the Jo-Ann Fabric store on the 3700 block of West Saginaw St.

The victim is a 25-year-old female identified as Rachel Duncan.

She was shot several times with a hand gun by a former boyfriend and was pronounced dead on scene.

The former boyfriend is Timothy Olin, 30, who after shooting Duncan shot and killed himself.

Olin also died at the scene.

The two had previously been in a relationship but that had, according to investigators, ended.

Duncan had taken out a Personal Protection Order against Olin.

This story continues to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.