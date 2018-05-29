Nassar survivor honored by Williamston High School students

Williamston High School seniors Amy Anderson and Jordan Lilly were anxiously waiting to learn who they would present the Sharon Nolen Award to this month.

They knew this person would be someone who made an impact in the Williamston community through their role as teacher, coach, veteran, graduate, or any distinguished individual.

The award was created 18 years ago by Sharon Nolen, who impacted the lives of hundreds of students over her 41 years of teaching theater and English at Williamston High School.

Each year, the 12 people chosen to receive the award are interviewed by students at WHS who then give a presentation on how the community has been impacted by their actions.

But the name of the recipient assigned to Anderson and Lilly was one that they had heard many times before.

In fact, they knew a very personal story about her and had been moved by her words.

Her words helped inspire Anderson to write a poem about a tragedy that propelled her, and more than 200 others, into national headlines.

Her name: Larissa Boyce.

Boyce is a wife and mother of four who once walked the same school halls as Anderson and Lilly.

She’s also among the more than 250 women who were sexually abused by convicted doctor Larry Nassar.

"Our teacher gave us the name and everyone in the class wasn’t very sure on who their person was or what their person had done, they had to do a lot of research,” Anderson said. “She [teacher] gave me the name and I immediately freaked out.”

Anderson then sent a text to Lilly. “Guess who we have?!”

The assignment almost immediately became personal for the 18-year-olds who had been following the Nassar scandal in the news.

As each of the more than 200 women stepped up to the podium to give victim impact statements at his sentencing hearings earlier this year, Anderson and Lilly were among those watching.

Their emotional testimonies captured the nation’s attention, but one woman's story stood out to the high school seniors.

It was Larissa Boyce's story.

With her family by her side, Boyce reflected on the nearly 20 years of her life that were changed forever at the young age of 16.

That’s when she raised concerns about Nassar’s treatment to then-MSU gymnastics coach Kathie Klages.

Boyce was silenced. It left her feeling embarrassed and intimidated. She lost her sense of identity.

“Instead of being protected, I was humiliated, I was in trouble, and brainwashed into believing that I was the problem,” Boyce told the packed courtroom.

The testimony Boyce delivered that day resonated with Anderson and Lilly.

They used it to write their speech about Boyce for the award ceremony last week.

Their message was clear: Boyce has made an impact on more than just the Williamston community. In their eyes, women around the world now have a voice because of her.

Together on stage, they presented portions of their speech to the crowd. Boyce was among those listening.

“Larissa is an example of someone who has overcome great trials and suffered deeply,” Anderson said. “Yet also a person who has chosen to craft those struggles into a narrative that uplifts and empowers other women who have survived abuse and harassment.”

“Larissa was determined to demonstrate to her children the magnitude of speaking out and doing the right thing even when it seems hopeless,” Lilly added. “Larissa disclosed two mantras that motivated her activism and which serve to demonstrate the true empowerment that she represents. “

Anderson continued by saying that Larissa was “and still is, shaped by the Williamston community even as it is being shaped by her today.”

Anderson and Lilly believe that by using her voice, Boyce has not only helped promote honesty and safety, but has also made a lasting impact on the lives of women everywhere, including theirs.

“Being able to do the right thing, even when it seems hopeless, even when it seems like the entire world is against you and nothing good will come from it, that’s kind of the lesson that its impressed upon me,” Lilly said. “If I’m ever in a position like that, I think that having examples like Larissa to reflect on and draw strength from is something that I’m going to take with me.”

"It has just showed that the time is now and the voices are you it's not someone else's job,” Anderson added. “It’s something that you can do and you can make an impact on the world with just one thing you say."

Anderson will soon be walking the campus of Michigan State University as a freshman. A decision she had to make while the university was, and still is, facing intense scrutiny for the way it handled Nassar and other sexual assault cases on campus.

“I remember asking my dad, ‘Should I still go there?’ just because everything was happening and I said ‘What should I do?’”

Even though she sought advice from her father, she knew she had to make the decision for herself.

The knowledge she gained through this assignment, helped her.

“It’s also showed that once things come to light, things are going to change,” she said. “Michigan State couldn’t keep doing what they were doing, they knew they had to make a change, they started to make those changes.”

Anderson believes the testimonies from the more than 250 Nassar survivors have helped create a more “vocal culture” to the world.

“It’s no longer a ‘we’ll just keep that hush, we won’t,’” she said.

Nick Miller, a former Williamston High School student, nominated Boyce for the award.

“I feel that we have an obligation to send a clear message to our graduates that we will no longer be complicit in the silencing of women or the enabling of abusers,” he said.

“The women of the WHS class of 2018, in particular, deserve to know that they are graduating from an institution that hears them, that believes in them, and that stands with them.”

To Miller, Larissa is the embodiment of compassion and empowerment in the Williamston community.

“The message that she is sending is one of strength and honor, and she is well deserving of this award.”

Several other people were given awards as well. For a complete list, click here.

The Battle Cry of Silenced Voices

For months on end, Larry Nassar dominated headlines. The fallout from his sexual abuse, still does.

As she listened to each woman speak during his sentencing hearings earlier this year, Anderson couldn’t ignore the stories.

“I saw the fight in them and I saw the hurt in them,” she said. “I just really wanted to kind of bring to light how powerful they are and how their voices were just so strong.”

It wasn’t long before she became distracted. She needed to put her thoughts on paper.

So, she wrote a poem.

It’s titled: “The Battle Cry of Silenced Voices.”

“In the poem I have Larry Nassar as this monster and I would read these articles that would say that most of these treatments he did were in this back corner without a window in the room, like no one was allowed in and I just saw that as this cave where he was lurking,” she said. “They went through this and it’s a horrible thing, no one should go through it.”

The tone starts to shift, however, once the women find strength.

“Once one voice decides to speak, it begins this effect of a bunch of girls wanting to speak,” she said.

“Their battle cry sounded. Voices roaring, beating like drums, one by one justice comes.”

Their voices, no longer living as a secret in their lives.

“It’s created this group of extremely powerful women,” she said.

The Battle Cry of Silenced Voices by Amy Anderson

They told us we weren't thinking straight

As the monster lurked in his windowless cage

They were the ones who took his bait,

now look at him on the front page

At the fresh age of five

the giggling girls

became silenced survivors.

While the monster stayed alive

They knew it wasn't a treatment

They knew it wasn't right

What they didn't know was-

How to tell

Who to tell

What to tell

After years of living with a secret inside,

one that ate them alive,

One soul decided to speak.

Their battle cry has sounded

Voices roaring, beating like drums

One by one justice comes

Against the wild beast who has gone numb

Their stories have been told

Their lives have been changed

They have grabbed ahold

of their voices that have been detained