New Lothrop farmer charged with deaths of 17 cows

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) -

A farmer from New Lothrop has been charged with animal cruelty after Shiawassee County Animal Control found 17 dead cows on his property.

Raymond Jacobs is charged with abandoning/cruelty to 10 or more animals. That's a felony charge punishable by 4 years, $5,000, up to 500 hours of community service or any combination of those penalties.

The Shiawassee County Prosecutor's Office told 6 News that officials also found another 10 to 17 alive cows on Jacobs land earlier this month, but those animals were in bad condition and taken into possession of animal control.

Jacobs will be in court again on May 30 for a probably cause hearing, and he has a preliminary exam on June 5th.