New Lothrop farmer charged with deaths of 17 cows
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) -
A farmer from New Lothrop has been charged with animal cruelty after Shiawassee County Animal Control found 17 dead cows on his property.
Raymond Jacobs is charged with abandoning/cruelty to 10 or more animals. That's a felony charge punishable by 4 years, $5,000, up to 500 hours of community service or any combination of those penalties.
The Shiawassee County Prosecutor's Office told 6 News that officials also found another 10 to 17 alive cows on Jacobs land earlier this month, but those animals were in bad condition and taken into possession of animal control.
Jacobs will be in court again on May 30 for a probably cause hearing, and he has a preliminary exam on June 5th.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Talking mental health with kids in the aftermath of school shootings
- Memorial Day weekend is filled with events and fun
- 1 injured in rollover crash on I-96, MSP says
- Mom cleared after years in prison agrees to $1.9M settlement
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
1 injured in rollover crash on I-96, MSP says
Michigan State Police say one person was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-96.Read More »
-
Mom cleared after years in prison agrees to $1.9M settlement
A county in southwestern Michigan has agreed to a $1.9 million settlement with a woman who spent...Read More »
-
Talking mental health with kids in the aftermath of school shootings
"Establishing a trusting and open communication with your children is really the best offense we...Read More »