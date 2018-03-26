Oberon Day returns: where to find the summer ale
LANSING, MI (WLNS) - Monday is a big day for beer enthusiasts: It's Oberon day.
Spring has officially arrived and that means Bell's Brewery in Kalamazoo will release it's popular summer ale.
The brewery describes it as "a wheat ale fermented with Bell's signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas."
Oberon day is always marked with release parties around the state.
You can find Oberon parties near you on the brewery's website, as well as a "Beer Finder" that shows you where Oberon is sold.
In East Lansing, The Riv will be hosting Oberoma all day on Monday.
Wear your favorite Oberon gear or favorite Oberon colors to be named best dressed. The Riv will also offer $7 pitchers.
Hopcat in East Lansing is also hosting a release party starting at 11am.
Bell's says mini kegs of Oberon will be available closer to Memorial Day. The summer brew will be available through the end of August.
Oberon was first released in 1997. Bell's owner Larry Bell picked the name because he played the character Oberon in his sixth-grade production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream."
