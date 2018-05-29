Officials confirm gender of remains found in Grand River north of I-94

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

BLACKMAN TWP., MI (WLNS) - - BLACKMAN TWP., MI - 6 News has confirmed the human remains spotted in Blackman-Leoni Township belong to a male.

The remains were seen by a couple canoeing the Grand River in Blackman Township.

According to our media partners at Mlive.com, a woman and her husband, who live in Blackman Township, found the body before 2:40 p.m. May 28 about 200 yards north of the highway bridge in a tangle of branches and debris on the water.

It was skeletal, she said, with some clothing.