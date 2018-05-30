One person dead, second injured in morning crash near Charlotte

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) - One person is dead and another injured following a rollover crash outside of Charlotte this morning.

Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff's Office were called to the intersection of Island Highway and Stewart Road just before 8:30 a.m.

They found two vehicles had crashed and left the road.

One woman was taken to a local hospital and her condition is not known at this time.

The driver of the second vehicle died at the scene.

Investigators are working now to determine what caused the crash and the intersection will remain closed while they do their work.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.