One person dead, second injured in morning crash near Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, Mich (WLNS) - One person is dead and another injured following a rollover crash outside of Charlotte this morning.
Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff's Office were called to the intersection of Island Highway and Stewart Road just before 8:30 a.m.
They found two vehicles had crashed and left the road.
One woman was taken to a local hospital and her condition is not known at this time.
The driver of the second vehicle died at the scene.
Investigators are working now to determine what caused the crash and the intersection will remain closed while they do their work.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.
Previous
Michigan to award $8 million in...
Next
Heroic rescue quacks everyone up in...
More Stories
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Regulators approve $50M in customer utility bill cuts
The Michigan Public Service Commission has approved settlements with seven utilities to pass...Read More »
-
Skubick: Move to repeal state's fireworks laws sputtering
A push is underway at the State Capitol to repeal the state's fireworks law.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Michigan to award $8 million in 'mobility' grants
The state of Michigan will distribute $8 million in grants to spur ideas on how to help transport...Read More »