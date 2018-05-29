Operation Care: Michigan State Police crack down on dangerous driving

While Memorial Day is about honoring the men and women who died while serving our country, it's also one of the busiest travel days of the year.

That's why the Michigan State Police takes part in its Operation Care initiative in order to make sure everyone stays safe while traveling.

During this time last year in 2017, 10 people died in traffic crashes.

While the goal with Operation Care is to reduce that number to zero, Michigan has already seen its fair share of deaths due to accidents over the weekend, specifically in West Michigan, where car crashes claimed the lives of nine people including an infant.

Americans across the nation are celebrating another holiday weekend, which means more cars on the roadways and more room for problems.

"When they see us on the roadways patrolling, makes them think twice, they're going to slow down,” Michigan State Police Sgt. Rene Gonzalez said.

Which is why he said nationwide efforts like Operation Care are so important.

"Studies have shown that with our initiatives going, that we have seen a decrease in traffic deaths from previous years,” Sgt. Gonzalez said.

The initiative was formed to put a stop to three causes of highway fatalities which include things like aggressive and impaired driving as well as failure to use restraints like seat belts for both adults and children.

Behaviors that tend to happen more often during holiday weekends due to more muscle on the road and more alcohol consumption.

Operation Care kicked into high gear last Monday, May 21, in an effort to keep travel safe.

Since then, troopers have been out in full-force with a zero-tolerance attitude.

"Looking for reckless driving, distracted driving, intoxicated drivers anything that's going to cause any type of crashes or deaths,” Sgt. Gonzalez said.

There's one dangerous trend that troopers continue to see that causes deadly consequences.

"We're seeing an increase in the distracted driving with texting,” he said. “People being on their phone; what I remind drivers to do when they're traveling to their destinations is to just pay attention, slow down."

A survey from TripAdvisor says, Memorial Day travel has increased by six percent compared to 2017 with 74 percent of people driving and 32 percent taking to the skies.

While the survey results show Memorial Day is the busiest day of travel, some people extended their holiday vacations to Tuesday, Wednesday, or later.

So even though Operation Care is over at midnight Monday night at 11:59, police say safety should always be a priority for drivers.

Sgt. Gonzalez has some word of advice for those who may be rushing to get back home.

"You’re going to get to your destination maybe a little bit slow, maybe a little bit later,” he said. “You need to pay attention and just concentrate on your driving.”

And for those who plan to travel later in the week, Sgt. Gonzalez said it’s important to plan your travel times accordingly to avoid any accidents.