Police arrest former MSU Dean William Strampel

William Strampel, Larry Nassar’s former boss, has been arrested and is being held at the Ingham County Jail.

According to police, he was taken into custody on a non-Ingham County related case. 6 News is working to find out the details surrounding his arrest.

Strampel is the former dean of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State University. He stepped down in December 2017 citing health reasons.

Neighbors who live near Strampel said the Michigan State Police and members from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office were seen outside of his house in DeWitt around 5 p.m.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into MSU’s handling of the Nassar scandal back in January.

Strampel is among the many subjects of that investigation, which is being led by retired Kent County Prosecutor William Forsyth.

Forsyth is expected to give an update on the investigation during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Andrea Bitely, a spokesperson for the AG's office, said she could not confirm or deny whether police were at Strampel's home.

In a statement Monday night, MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said MSU has been and will continue to cooperate with any ongoing investigations.

"One of the first actions Interim President John Engler did when taking office was to initiate internal processes to remove William Strampel from his position at the university and strip his tenure," she said. "Allegations have arisen that question whether his personal conduct over a long period of time met MSU’s standards. We are sending an unmistakable message that we will remove employees who do not treat students, faculty, staff or anyone else in our community in an appropriate manner.”

Rachael Denhollander, who has received criticism from Strampel in the past, is reacting to his arrest.

"I am so grateful to see justice coming for some of the people who helped create this culture of abuse at MSU," she said. "At the same time, I am horrified and disgusted that this arrest comes directly after MSU once again filed to dismiss all claims of liability for Larry's ability to abuse women and children for decades, and directly after MSU President Engler chose to attack and even lie about Nassar survivors in his testimony before the Michigan senate committee last week.

"Strampel should never have been left in a position of power, and MSU should have acknowledged this failure immediately. Instead, they chose to attack us, and still have refused to take responsibility for any of the dynamics that lead to so many children being horrifically abused."

In a letter to the MSU Board of Trustees in January, the Attorney General’s Office requested all records from Strampel, former MSU Gymnastics Coach Kathie Klages and Brooke Lemmen.

The department also asked MSU to turn over Strampel’s work computer, work cell phone, and any of his work calendars.

Email and text communications that relate to or discuss Nassar were also requested from the following individuals: Lou Anna K Simon, MSU’s former president, Mark Hollis, Strampel, Bill Beekman, Brian Breslin, Joel Ferguson, Dianna Byrum, Melanie Foster, Dan Kelly, Mitch Lyons, Brian Mosallam, George Perles, Kathie Klages, Brooke Lemmen, Lianna Hadden, Jeffrey Kovan, Lisa DeStafano, Destiny Teachnor-Hauk, Sue Carter, and Shelly Applebaum.

As of early February, Strampel had not turned over the documents requested of him, so special agents from the Attorney General’s Office went to MSU's campus.

“On Saturday, January 27, immediate production of physical items assigned to William Strampel were requested by the Special Counsel,” The Attorney General’s Office said. “This has not occurred.”

Officials did not say whether anything was taken.

The next week, MSU announced that it turned over 45,000 pages of material to the Attorney General’s Office.

In a letter to investigators, Patrick Fitzgerald said 25,000 pages constituting Strampel’s electronic calendar entries were produced. Fitzgerald is the former Chicago federal prosecutor hired by MSU.

MSU Interim President John Engler said the university is taking steps to fire Strampel for his “failure to monitor and enforce clinical practice guidelines put in place for Nassar following the conclusion of a 2014 sexual harassment investigation.”

In a letter sent to MSU Provost June Youatt, Engler requested that Strampel’s tenure be dismissed for cause. Tenure prohibits MSU from being able to fire Strampel outright. He can however, be dismissed from his duties.

"The basis for this request is Dr. Strampel's failure to monitor and enforce clinical practice guidelines put in place for former doctor Larry Nassar following the conclusion of a 2014 sexual harassment investigation," the letter said. "It would be incompatible with the exceptions for teaching and clinical faculty within the College of Osteopathic Medicine for Dr. Strampel to resume his faculty appointment given his lack of actions described above."

According to the 2014 Title IX investigation, a woman told Title IX officials and police that Nassar rubbed his ungloved hands near her vagina and touched her breasts.

Documents obtained by 6 News show that attorney Kristin Moore, who was the Title IX investigator for the 2014 case, produced two separate versions of the report.

Strampel has been criticized for his handling of that Title IX investigation, but in a recent 2017 review of his performance, he said his leadership skills during a time when the university is under scrutiny was a "major accomplishment."

Strampel created a new set of guidelines for Nassar to follow as a result of the 2014 Title IX investigation. Those guidelines included requirements for Nassar to have someone else in the room while performing procedures of anything close to a sensitive area, explaining the procedure and obtaining consent beforehand, and alerting other people in the practice about those procedures.

But Strampel told investigators he didn't tell staff members at MSU Sports Medicine Clinic about the guidelines because he felt it would be "inappropriate."

And according to a 19-page police report released by MSU, campus police and the FBI interviewed several university employees in 2017, many of them said they were not aware of any extra requirement.

Strampel also told police that because Nassar was "cleared of all charges," he did not feel the need to follow up with Nassar to ensure he was complying with the new guidelines.

Nassar was fired by MSU in September of 2016 after the university said it discovered he had failed to follow the guidelines set forth by Strampel.

Nassar is currently serving his federal prison sentence in Arizona for admitting to possessing child pornography. He faces an additional 40 to 175 years in the state cases against him after pleading guilty to sexually abusing young women and girls.

According to contents of Strampel's personnel file obtained through FOIA, when asked about the most important thing he accomplished in 2017, Strampel said "Leading the College of Osteopathic Medicine during one of its most difficult periods while keeping as much of the turmoil separate from day-to-day operations has been an ongoing challenge and a major accomplishment."

Strampel took on his role as dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2002.

The two-page review, which is dated July 1, 2017, was written several months after Nassar was charged with more than a dozen criminal sexual conduct charges in Ingham and Eaton Counties.

Strampel is facing more scrutiny after a recent Wall Street Journal article, published last week, revealed student accounts of how Strampel handled allegations of inappropriate behavior and abuse at the university.

6 News obtained the pages of documents cited in the WSJ report, which was authored by an MSU student in the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The student details some of the comments Strampel allegedly made to university staff and students during an October 2016 meeting, which took place shortly after Nassar was fired by MSU.

During this time, a growing number of women were coming forward about Nassar’s abuse by reporting it to MSU Police.

In this meeting between MSU students and staff, the topic of discussion was centered on two students, a male and female, who had been dating.

The male student had been suspended for allegedly engaging in an abusive relationship with the female.

