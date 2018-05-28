Police investigators busy in two incidents overnight

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Police are looking for more information in two incidents that happened overnight.

A teen is recovering in a local hospital after he was shot on the west side of Lansing

It happened around 11:30 on the 3200 block of Waverly Road.

Police tell 6 News that the 19-year-old man that was shot is in stable condition.

Lansing police also say they don't have any information on a suspect yet.

We are also continuing to follow more news overnight out of Haslett.

That's where there was a large police presence late last night in the area of Marsh Road and Hillcurve Avenue near Lake Lansing.

Our videographer on the scene said the intersection was partially blocked off and there was a bike laying near the middle of it.

We will update both of these stories as they continue to develop.