Prevailing wage bill to proceed after court declines appeal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Citizen-initiated legislation to repeal Michigan's prevailing wage law will proceed after the state Supreme Court denied an appeal filed by opponents of the bill.



The court on Wednesday said it was not persuaded it should consider the questions presented, letting stand an appeals court order for the elections board to certify the ballot measure.



The law requires that higher "prevailing" union-scale wages are paid workers on state-financed construction projects such as schools.



The Board of State Canvassers is expected to meet Friday to certify the repeal bill. Then the Republican-led Legislature will have 40 days to enact it or lawmakers could let it proceed to the November ballot.



GOP legislative leaders have indicated they want to pass the legislation, which would not need Gov. Rick Snyder's signature.

