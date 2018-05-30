Prevailing wage bill to proceed after court declines appeal
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Citizen-initiated legislation to repeal Michigan's prevailing wage law will proceed after the state Supreme Court denied an appeal filed by opponents of the bill.
The court on Wednesday said it was not persuaded it should consider the questions presented, letting stand an appeals court order for the elections board to certify the ballot measure.
The law requires that higher "prevailing" union-scale wages are paid workers on state-financed construction projects such as schools.
The Board of State Canvassers is expected to meet Friday to certify the repeal bill. Then the Republican-led Legislature will have 40 days to enact it or lawmakers could let it proceed to the November ballot.
GOP legislative leaders have indicated they want to pass the legislation, which would not need Gov. Rick Snyder's signature.
Previous
Regulators approve $50M in customer...
Next
Michigan to award $8 million in...
More Stories
Meet the Team
Latest News - Local
-
Former MSU President Simon subpoenaed to testify before Congress
Congress sends a subpoena to former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon to...Read More »
-
Air conditioning companies give tips for those without air
With the extreme temperatures outside, local air conditioning companies are getting hundreds of...Read More »
-
Company to turn vacant building into spa-like dispensary in East Lansing
Two years ago, the “Cosi” restaurant located in East Lansing filed for bankruptcy and it's prime...Read More »