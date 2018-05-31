News

Prosecutor: Trooper acted in self-defense in arrest attempt

Posted: May 31, 2018 01:49 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2018 01:49 PM EDT

HASTINGS, Mich. (AP) - A prosecutor says a Michigan State Police trooper was justified when he shot and wounded a man who refused to drop what turned out to be an airsoft gun.
  
Barry County Prosecutor Julie Nakfoor-Pratt said this week the trooper acted in self-defense.
  
Police say the man was being sought on felony warrants and authorities got word he was in a church parking lot April 2 in the Hastings area, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) west of Detroit. Police tried to arrest him.
  
Police say the man got out of a vehicle, showed what appeared to be a handgun and refused to drop the weapon, so a trooper shot him. The man survived and is facing charges. Police say the weapon was a realistic-looking pistol that shoots nonlethal pellets.
 

