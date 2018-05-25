Protecting your skin from the sun: tips to keep in mind when heading outside

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) - If you've taken a step outside you'll notice the sun is scorching hot and with it being a holiday weekend there's no doubt people will be outside. But experts say you should grab the sun block because protecting your skin in heat like this is crucial.

“It's going to be very important to have your sun protection, have a good game plan for the summer. Skin cancer is on the rise,” said Natacia Hanson; Dermatology Physician Assistant at the Doctor’s Approach.

And that's why Hanson says when it's hot and humid, people should do two things if heading outside...apply the sunscreen or cover up.

“I always tell my patients to make sure they're using something, a sunscreen that's a broad spectrum sunscreen, UVA, UVB, SPF 30 to a 50,” Hanson stated.

Hanson also says it's important to re-apply sun-block every 2 hours and pay close attention to expiration dates.

“Once it expires, it's no longer going to be as effective,” said Hanson.

Kururama Sanchez is a mom of two and she says when her children go out in the sun, she makes sure their skin is protected.

“I think it is important for everyone to put sunscreen on and I think one of the things we've been careful about also is looking at sort of what are the ingredients in the sun products that we're using for the kids,” said Sanchez.

And as far as how much sun-block to apply...

“When you're applying sunscreen to the whole body, it's about the size of a shot glass,” said Hanson.

Hanson also says applying sunscreen 15 minutes before heading outside in the sun will give the sun block a chance to soak in to your skin.