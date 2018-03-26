Raising awareness about epilepsy: World Purple Day

Lansing, MI (WLNS) - Dig into your closet and pull out your purple!

Today is World Purple Day raising awareness about epilepsy.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, 1 in 26 people in the U.S. will develop epilepsy at some point in their life.

It's a neurological disorder that affects the nervous system and is usually diagnosed after a person has had at least two seizures.

Dr. Mounzer Kassab is the head of epilepsy services at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

He says, epilepsy is a disorder characterized by un-provoked, recurrent seizures not caused by a known medical condition.

"They have these spells in unpredictable fashion and they're deeply affected by it socially and psychologically," says Dr. Kassab.

Dr. Kassab says a seizure happens when a group of neurons in the brain get close to each other and release electricity at once.

Those seizures, he says can happen at any moment and can often make life difficult for those living with the disease.

I mean you're afraid to go in public, you don't know when to expect the next spell is to happen, you cannot drive. I mean it affects your life in a major way," says Dr. Kassab.

Dr. Kassab says medication is used to try to control epilepsy, but only 60% of patients respond.

The other 40% wont, he says no matter what medication is being used.

From there doctors do their best to find a solution.

"We try to localize where the seizure is coming from to see if we can safely surgically remove that area of the brain," says Dr. Kassab.

Causes include trauma, genetics, or stroke.

But for 6 out of 10 people living with epilepsy, Dr. Kassab says the cause is still unknown.

"A lot of seizures are more like a confusional state where somebody is just staring at you not doing exactly what they’re supposed to be doing," says Dr. Kassab.

There are many different types of seizures so Dr. Kassab says important to know how to help.

"Your hand can shake, just your face can twitch," adds Dr. Kassab.

He says if someone around you is having a seizure, remove any sharp objects. Protect their head and time it. Most seizures are two minutes, if the seizure lasts more than 5 minutes, you know to call 911.

"The common thing that we used to hear all the time is to put your finger in their mouth to prevent them from swallowing that's not true. Just put them on their side, let the secretion clear, stay with them until they're totally back to normal and then ask them if they need any help," says Dr. Kassab.

He says epilepsy affects millions of people worldwide.

Just one simple act.. could save a life.

"Many people in our community have epilepsy. People we know have epilepsy. It's okay. It's not a taboo. We need to know what to do. How to provide safety for them when this happens, we need to recognize when to call for help. And we need to support them like socially, any way we can.," says Dr. Kassab.