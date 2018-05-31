Republican leaders fight over adopting pot legalization initiative

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - As 6 News first reported earlier this week, Republican legislative leaders are at odds as a deadline nears to enact a marijuana legalization measure or let it go to a statewide vote in November.



Tuesday is the deadline. The Legislature could adopt the citizen-initiated bill, which would enable lawmakers to later amend it. Or it could do nothing and let the proposal go on the ballot.



Republican Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof said Thursday there's support within the Senate to pass the legislation, but he won't vote unless the House gets on board. He accuses House Speaker Tom Leonard of standing in the way and doing a "poor job" educating his caucus.



Leonard says there's not enough support among House Republicans to pursue the initiative. He adds he's no "dictator" and would allow a vote if there's support.

