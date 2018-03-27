Searchers find 2 bodies in northern Michigan swamp

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say search crews found two bodies in a northern Michigan swamp believed to be those of a man and woman missing since November.



State police 1st Lt. Josh Lator says crews with search dogs found the bodies on Monday after reaching a previously inaccessible area of the Dead Stream Swamp in Missaukee County. That is near where a truck belonging to 34-year-old Jeff Hurley of Prudenville was found in November stuck in mud during the search for him and 19-year-old Alexandria Foust of Cadillac.



Foust's aunt Jerri Hooker says the family is pretty sure the bodies are those of the couple while awaiting for investigators to determine how they died.