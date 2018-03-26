Seen on 6

Fight Human Trafficking The House of Promise

Substance Abuse Help

Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Resources and Substance Abuse Programs

Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Daily Support Meetings

Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Family Support Groups

Substance abuse help in Ingham County

Substance abuse help in Jackson County

Jackson Recovery Resource Center

Born Free (Jackson)

Henry Ford Allegiance Health

The Recovery Village Heroin addiction information

Addiction Center

Drug Drop Off Locations

Opioid Disposal Map

Gas Prices

Local Lansing Prices

Power Outages:

Lansing Board of Water and Light

Lansing Board of Water and Light Everbridge Alert System

Consumers Energy

DTE Outage Center

To sign up for emergency alerts:

Ingham County Fair

Stay ahead of road construction with MDOT

Emergency Alerts Community Notification

Emergency Alerts Nixle

Code Red Emergency Alerts

Smart 911

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

College preparedness data from Michigan high schools

American Red Cross Information

March 18 - 31

Medical Marihuana Educational Session livestream

MSU Latin music series

March For Our Lives events

Kidde smoke detector recall

MDOT Maps

Walnut Hills Country Club Auction

StopBullying.gov

District Financial Transparency Dashboard

Lansing Road Map Neighborhood Tour

March 1 - 17

Graco highchair recall information

Sparrow's senior self defense class

February 12 - 28

Michigan Department of Treasury

Eaton County flood damage reporting

Teen Depression Support

House Dem Plan

FEMA Flood Insurance Claim

Report flood damage to Ingham County

Volunteering at the Capital Area Humane Society

"Let's End Campus Sexual Assault" information

MPSC

End breed discrimination

Interview: Sheriff Steve Rand's Statement

The Blue Light Players

Michigan Deer & Turkey Expo

OK 2 SAY

Michigan Home Heating Credit Information

February 1 - 11

SnowCare For Troops

MDOT highway maps and cameras

USA Gymnastics Fund for Nassar victims

MSU Healing Assistance Victim's Fund

Delta Airlines travel information

Common Ground Music Festival information

Capital Area Humane Society donations

National Burn Awareness Week

"Show me the money" resources

Michigan Attorney General's MSU Investigation or e-mail msuinvestigation@michigan.gov or call 844-324-3374

Mid-Michigan Women's Expo

Howell Nature Center

Grow with Google Lansing event

