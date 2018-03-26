Seen on 6
Fight Human Trafficking The House of Promise
Substance Abuse Help
Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Resources and Substance Abuse Programs
Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Daily Support Meetings
Heroin and Opioid Addiction: Family Support Groups
Substance abuse help in Ingham County
Substance abuse help in Jackson County
Jackson Recovery Resource Center
The Recovery Village Heroin addiction information
Gas Prices
Power Outages:
Lansing Board of Water and Light
Lansing Board of Water and Light Everbridge Alert System
To sign up for emergency alerts:
Stay ahead of road construction with MDOT
Emergency Alerts Community Notification
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
College preparedness data from Michigan high schools
American Red Cross Information
March 18 - 31
Medical Marihuana Educational Session livestream
Walnut Hills Country Club Auction
District Financial Transparency Dashboard
Lansing Road Map Neighborhood Tour
March 1 - 17
Graco highchair recall information
Sparrow's senior self defense class
February 12 - 28
Michigan Department of Treasury
Eaton County flood damage reporting
Report flood damage to Ingham County
Volunteering at the Capital Area Humane Society
"Let's End Campus Sexual Assault" information
Interview: Sheriff Steve Rand's Statement
Michigan Home Heating Credit Information
February 1 - 11
USA Gymnastics Fund for Nassar victims
MSU Healing Assistance Victim's Fund
Delta Airlines travel information
Common Ground Music Festival information
Capital Area Humane Society donations
Michigan Attorney General's MSU Investigation or e-mail msuinvestigation@michigan.gov or call 844-324-3374
Grow with Google Lansing event
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- BREAKING: Heavy police presence at local retailer in Lansing
- State grant funding helps expand resources in MSU Sexual Assault Program
- Historic flooding causes Lansing roughly $500,000 in damages
- Michigan agency OKs more support anchors for oil pipelines
-
Reported bomb threat at Nexus Acadamy in Okemos
Anyone with information is asked to call 517-676-8251.Read More »
BREAKING: Heavy police presence at local retailer in Lansing
We will update this story as we learn more.Read More »
State grant funding helps expand resources in MSU Sexual Assault Program
The grant will cover and addition of two therapists and two victim advocates.Read More »