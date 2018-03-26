Skubick: ACLU warns against police officers in every school

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - The head of the Michigan ACLU is warning that placing a police officer in every Michigan school will result in what she terms the "militarization" of those schools.

"Schools are going to keep being militarized," says Kary Moss, Michigan ACLU Director. "We don't want to see more guns in schools."



Kary Moss is responding to the suggestion last week from a coalition of educators and law enforcement that wants lawmakers to pop for $120 million to place a cop in every school.



Ingham County sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth defends the proposal, arguing it will be a deterrent to would-be mass shooters.

"It's most preventive in nature," said Sheriff Wriggelsworth. "What doesn't happen increases when the officers are in the school."



But Ms. Moss fears minority students could be targeted for more violations than the majority of students when officers are patrolling the hallways.

"Usually when that happens the students of color end up suffering the greatest consequence in terms of discipline, suspensions, and expulsions," said Moss. "We think it's going to end up adding to the school to prison pipeline."



The other side would disagree.



Gov. Snyder checked in earlier on officers in the schools. "That is a real challenge and I don't think we want to run to that as the solution," said the governor.



Ms. Moss is not sure her group will "absolutely" oppose the concept but she warns "everybody's looking for a quick fix. It's a terribly complicated problem."



A problem lawmakers will tackle after their two week spring break.