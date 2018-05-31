MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich (WLNS) - Gov. Rick Snyder is criticizing the Trump White House for contributing to a less than civil political discourse in our state which has trickled down to the current race for governor.



The mayor of Detroit is called a creep.



A Hollywood star links a black female to the "Planet of the Apes".



And in theRepublican primary for governor Brian Calley calls his opponent "shady Schuette" and the Bill Schuette camp contends the Calley campaign is the "Calley Clown Car".

Speaker of the House Tom Leonard agrees the Schuette-Calley thing has gotten personal.

Governor Rick Snyder is watching all this and it hardly reflects his mantra of not saying anything negative about anyone.

Mr. Snyder says, while he respects the president, the governor does object to some of the president's rhetoric.

Democratic candidate for governor Gretchen Whitmer is being shown on two mailers that compare Ms. Whitmer to former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, complete with pictures of the two.

When asked what she thought of the mailers Ms. Whitmer tossed them in the air and said "this is just games."



The governor says he has tried to bring more civility to politics and contends that some politicians have followed his example..but to be sure, most have not.



