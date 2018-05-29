Skubick: Lawmakers wrestle with question of legalizing marijuana

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - This could be a critical week in a push to legalize marijuana as a key Republican is making a promise that pro-pot supporters might buy.



When lawmakers adjourned last Thursday for the holiday break, it was looking like there would not be enough Republicans to legalize pot without a vote of the people.



But if the pro-pot Republicans can convince enough Democrats to vote yes, the measure could pass.

But what would that take to get Democrats on board?

Lansing attorney Jeff Hanks, who is part of the pot coalition, is afraid if lawmakers pass pot they will come back to repeal it.



But over the weekend Republican senator Mike Shirkey, who is trying to pass pot, gave assurances he would not move to repeal the law.

"My notion or my intention is not to repeal this for one reason. This is not going away and we need to control it."

And as to fears that once you get into it, you will get rid of it, Sen. Shirkey says "that could happen with any piece of legislation."



Sen. Shirkey and others remember that it took over eight years for lawmakers to find the right controls to regulate medical marijuana and he thinks lawmakers should do that now rather than wait for the voters to pass the law and then lawmakers would come back after that to change it.



The conservative Mr. Shirkey hates voting yes on pot but...

"I hate even more the thought that this will go unregulated and that will impact the public safety, especially with children. So if this passes with no regulation pot will be just like the name implies, a weed that is uncontrollable and hard to stop."

