Skubick: Prison possible for former Nassar supervisor

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - A former dean at Michigan State University is facing five years in prison for alleged sexual misconduct.

Ironically Dr. William Strample was the supervisor for Larry Nasser who was convicted on similar charges.

This latest development grows out of a controversial raid at MSU on February second.

The charges against Dr. William Strample have their roots in a unannounced raid that was conducted two days after former Michigan Gov. John Engler was picked to be MSU's interim president.

Mr. Engler was not pleased that he was not given a heads-up about the raid.



The state attorney general's office and the State Police confiscated cell phones, computers and the personal calendar of Dr. William Strample, then dean of the MSU Osteopathic College.

Dr. Strample supervised Larry Nassar.



Mr. Engler's spokesperson told the media that the university was cooperating with the state investigation but then, out of the blue, there was the raid, complete with TV reporters who were tipped off in advance.

John Truscott called it a cheap political stunt.

At the news conference announcing criminal sexual conduct and willful neglect of duty charges against Dr. Strample special prosecutor Bill Forsyth revealed for the first time that indeed MSU was cooperating to provide the data, but then an unexpected tip came in.

"We received a credible tip with respect to Dean Strample which we felt was time sensitive," said Forsyth. "And as a result of that we issued a search warrant for the items I mentioned early and took them."



The special prosecutor said he had an ethical obligation not to take any reporter questions, but there were two questions, unrelated to the charges against Dr. Strample that produced a smile and then an exchange with this reporter.

Skubick: "Since there was some controversy surrounding the raid, are you saying you had to go in quickly for fear important evidence would be lost?"

Forsyth (smiling): "I'm not going to answer that."

Skubick: "Did you think it was a political stunt?"

Forsyth: "We did what we felt we needed to do and it led us to where we are today."

