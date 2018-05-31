Special Olympics Torch Run underway

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - More than 50 law enforcement and corrections officers, along with dozens of Special Olympics athletes, gathered on the steps of the State Capitol this morning.

They've come together to light the Flame of Hope and set off on a 9-hour relay run from Lansing to Mt. Pleasant.

The team of volunteer torchbearers will make the 70-mile run in time for the Opening Ceremony for the Special Olympics Michigan State Summer Games at Kelly/Shorts Stadium on the campus of Central Michigan University.

More than 2,900 athletes representing every county in the state will compete in the games between today and June 2.