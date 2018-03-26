State grant funding helps expand resources in MSU Sexual Assault Program

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University will soon add four new employees to its Sexual Assault Program, thanks to a grant from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The grant will cover and addition of two therapists and two victim advocates.

Expanding the available services for victims of sexual assault was one of the first recommendations made by the Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Expert Advisory Workgroup.

Recognizing funding would be needed to carry out this recommendation, chairperson of the workgroup and psychology professor, Rebecca Campbell, contacted the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board for assistance.

“The need for additional counseling and support services in the Sexual Assault Program has never been greater,” Campbell said. “It is incredibly important MSU is able to provide survivors the support they need in a timely, efficient manner and grant funding helps make this possible.”

The number of clients served by the Sexual Assault Program has been steadily increasing from around 260 in fiscal year 2007 to more than 600 in 2017.

This trend is consistent with MSU’s efforts to raise awareness and foster a culture where individuals feel empowered and supported in reporting.

Established by Engler shortly after being named interim president, the Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Expert Advisory Workgroup counsels the president on policies and programs related to relationship violence and sexual misconduct, ensuring that decisions moving forward are based on best practice evidence and in line with MSU's goal of creating and sustaining a safe and supportive campus for all.

The Sexual Assault Program provides free and confidential individual counseling and support groups to MSU students. The program also provides crisis intervention and advocacy services to individuals impacted by rape or sexual violence, including a 24-hour hotline, 24-hour medical advocacy and legal advocacy. These services are available to survivors of adult sexual assault or childhood sexual abuse and their non-offending significant others.