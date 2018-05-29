Students dig into learning at Mt. Hope STEAM

LANSING, MI (WLNS) - Students at Mt. Hope STEAM School in Lansing are taking learning to the next level.

Instead of just reading about plants, they're doing a little planting of their own.

Our Veronica Gabriel stopped by for a lesson in vegetables.

"Why do you suppose we had the cucumbers in this area? Look at how they're growing, what do you think," asked Ms. Alvarado.

These are the type of questions students in Ms. Alvarado's class are learning how to answer.

"They spread out more," she answered.

They're also learning what it takes to get their hands dirty and run a school garden.

"We came up with a list of plants that we wanted to plant in here based on the student's research. I went out and got the seeds and they actually did all the planting," says Tawny Alvarado, a focus teacher at Mt. Hope STEAM school in Lansing.

She says students chose a vegetables and over the past two months they watched as their seeds turned into sprouts.

"They were very excited. They'd come down and check on them and see how their growth was," says Ms. Alvarado.

Ms. Alvarado says staff members wanted to offer project-based classes where students could choose what they wanted to learn about.

The students chose vegetables like corn, carrots, cucumbers, and beans.

"You have to be careful with them so you don't break the stem off," says 4th grader, Braelyn Hartig.

"On the inside they're called cell walls because they stand up and they hold it up," 4th grader, Amber Winn.

Ms. Alvarado says she believes the more exposure students have to real life situations, the better.

"You have to water them and make sure they have sunlight so they can live," says Hartig.

So when learning where their food comes from, these students are digging right in.

Some of the other classes students could choose from included coding, golf, theater, and web design.