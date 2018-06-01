Sweet deals all around on National Donut Day

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Today is National Donut Day and what other excuse do you need to treat yourself to a tasty delight?

You can get a free donut at a number of national chains, including Dunkin Donuts, Tim Horton's and Krispy Kreme.

HAPPY NATIONAL DONUT DAY!! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with any beverage purchase today, 6/1! #NationalDonutDay 🍩🎉 pic.twitter.com/3MBKwduUgJ — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) June 1, 2018

Happy #NationalDonutDay! 🍩 Take a selfie today with your favourite donut or a Honey Dip Donut Breakfast Sandwich, and post using #TimsGoesDonuts for a chance to win free donuts for a year! https://t.co/XMldcPODGZ pic.twitter.com/N6H0F9vTKb — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) June 1, 2018