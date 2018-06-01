News

Sweet deals all around on National Donut Day

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2018 09:13 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2018 09:13 AM EDT

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Today is National Donut Day and what other excuse do you need to treat yourself to a tasty delight?

You can get a free donut at a number of national chains, including Dunkin Donuts, Tim Horton's and Krispy Kreme.

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local