Sweet deals all around on National Donut Day
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Today is National Donut Day and what other excuse do you need to treat yourself to a tasty delight?
You can get a free donut at a number of national chains, including Dunkin Donuts, Tim Horton's and Krispy Kreme.
HAPPY NATIONAL DONUT DAY!! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with any beverage purchase today, 6/1! #NationalDonutDay 🍩🎉 pic.twitter.com/3MBKwduUgJ— Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) June 1, 2018
Happy #NationalDonutDay! 🍩 Take a selfie today with your favourite donut or a Honey Dip Donut Breakfast Sandwich, and post using #TimsGoesDonuts for a chance to win free donuts for a year! https://t.co/XMldcPODGZ pic.twitter.com/N6H0F9vTKb— Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) June 1, 2018
Today's the day to get your FREE doughnut! Which one will you choose? Limit one per customer. #NationalDoughnutDay pic.twitter.com/XksY6BhdAN— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 1, 2018
