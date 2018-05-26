Talking mental health with kids in the aftermath of school shootings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Only a week after a student in Texas opened fire in his high school, we are once again talking about the devastating consequences of school shootings, this time in Indiana.

Although we may never know exactly how kids get to the point where they feel violence is the only option, Kevin Fischer with the Michigan branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness says just listening to them might help us figure out how to keep it from happening again.

"We want to ask them open-ended questions and then we need to be really careful to listen to them because sometimes we kind of talk over them, we don't really hear what they're trying to communicate with us," Fischer said.

Right after these tragic school shootings happen, Fischer says it's important to find out how your child experienced it, whether they saw it on TV or it happened in their school.

"Are their friends scared, are there potential for copycats, those kinds of conversations we need to have," Fischer said.

Fischer says you'll also want to keep an eye out for warning signs of a mental health crisis.

These can manifest as changes in eating and sleeping habits, changing friend groups, engaging in risky behaviors or becoming withdrawn.

Fischer says if you do see these signs you should talk to your child and seek help, if necessary.

"If you thought your child had the flu or pneumonia or was complaining of shortness of breath you would have no trouble taking them to urgent care or the ER for an exam," Fischer said. "The same thing with mental health, if you suspect something is going on you should take them to have them evaluated by a mental health professional just as you would with any medical doctor."

While it seems simple, Fischer says the most important thing to do is to let kids know you're there for them.

"Establishing a trusting and open communication with your children is really the best offense we have right now."