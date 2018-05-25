TMSG: "The Davies Project" Needs Drivers
Lansing, MICH (WLNS) - If you can drive, have some free time during the week, and are looking for an opportunity to give back to your community, this might be the perfect opportunity for you. A local non-profit organization called "The Davies Project" is looking for volunteer drivers to take sick children to and from their medical appointments.
The executive director of "The Davies Project" says there is no other non-profit like it in the country and Lansing is leading the way with this effort.
For this week's "Tell Me Something Good" report, Chivon Kloepfer saw first hand, just how important this organization is to the Greater Lansing area.
For more information on The Davies Project, click here: The Davies Project
