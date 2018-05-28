Tons of Spam recalled over metal in food

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Minn. (CBS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of Spam and another product made by Minnesota-based Hormel after four consumers complained about metal objects in the food.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the canned chicken and pork in question was produced in February at the company's plant in Fremont, Nebraska.

The agency said "minor oral injuries" were reported but said they received "no additional reports of injury or illness" from consumption of the products.

The recall covers 12-ounce metal cans containing "SPAM Classic" with a "Best By" date of February 2021 date. Those products were shipped throughout the U.S.

The production codes are F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889.

If you have some of the recalled product you will want to throw it out.

