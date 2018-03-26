Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: Three people continue to recover from injuries after a crash between a U-Haul truck and a train in Potterville Saturday night.

Police now say they are investigating drugs as a factor in the crash.

They say the driver and passenger in the U-Haul and a teenaged girl trying to cross the tracks on her bike suffered what police called "non-life threatening" injuries.

Police say the crossing signal was working properly and they believe the driver of the rental truck drove around the gate into the path of the train.

POTTERVILLE, MI (WLNS) - A train crash in Potterville leaves a U-Haul truck destroyed and knocked out power to most of the city.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the crossing on east Vermontville Highway, just west of downtown Potterville.

Police said there were minor injuries from the crash, which sent the truck smashing into a pole and knocked out power to most of the city.

As of 3 a.m., Eaton County dispatchers say power has been restored.

Our crew on the scene was moved back away from the crash site as police feared more power lines might fall at any second.