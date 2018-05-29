U-Virginia president will advise Michigan State trustees

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The president of the University of Virginia will help Michigan State University as it picks a new leader.



Michigan State says Teresa Sullivan will serve as an adviser to the school's trustees as they begin a search. John Engler has been interim president since Lou Anna Simon quit in January.

“I welcome the opportunity to assist my alma mater as it searches for its next president, and I am looking forward to advising the Board of Trustees and university community as the search proceeds,” Sullivan said.



Board chairman Brian Breslin says Sullivan, a Michigan State graduate, will provide "insight and advice."



Simon led Michigan State for 13 years. She quit while under intense criticism for the school's handling of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.