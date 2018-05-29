U-Virginia president will advise Michigan State trustees
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The president of the University of Virginia will help Michigan State University as it picks a new leader.
Michigan State says Teresa Sullivan will serve as an adviser to the school's trustees as they begin a search. John Engler has been interim president since Lou Anna Simon quit in January.
“I welcome the opportunity to assist my alma mater as it searches for its next president, and I am looking forward to advising the Board of Trustees and university community as the search proceeds,” Sullivan said.
Board chairman Brian Breslin says Sullivan, a Michigan State graduate, will provide "insight and advice."
Simon led Michigan State for 13 years. She quit while under intense criticism for the school's handling of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal.
Previous
Uproar over video game
Next
Pompeii: New find shows man crushed...
More Stories
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Jackson community reacts to councilman's assault charge
6 News was at city hall for the first council meeting since this news broke to hear what...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MI bill would ban leaving animals in extreme conditions in vehicles
A bill that would make it illegal to leave your pet inside a car when it's extremely hot or cold...Read More »
-
Air conditioner repair businesses 'swamped' due to heat
The heat wave continued Tuesday, with temperatures once again reaching 90 degrees, and air...Read More »