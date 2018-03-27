Uber gives up autonomous vehicle testing rights in Calif.
DETROIT (AP) - Uber will not renew its permit to test autonomous vehicles on California public roads when it expires Saturday. And the company will have some explaining to do if it wants to get a new permit.
California's Department of Motor Vehicles told the ride-hailing service in a letter Tuesday that it will lose testing privileges after Saturday. If Uber wants to return, it will need a new permit and has to address investigations into a fatal crash in Arizona last week.
On March 18 an Uber autonomous SUV struck and killed a pedestrian near Phoenix. Arizona's governor suspended Uber's self-driving privileges Monday.
Uber decided last week to suspend tests on public roads in California, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Ontario.
An Uber spokesman says the company is preparing a statement.
