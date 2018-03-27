US wins lawsuit in Michigan over antique lighthouses lenses
DETROIT, Mich (WLNS) - A judge has ruled in favor of the government in a dispute over ownership of two antique lighthouse lenses worth at least $600,000.
The decision means Steve Gronow of Howell, Michigan, must surrender the lenses. He calls it a "huge disappointment."
The government sued Gronow, saying he had no right to lenses from the Spring Point Ledge lighthouse in Maine and the Belle Isle lighthouse in Detroit.
The Coast Guard says it's still the owner of the lenses. The Maine lighthouse was automated around 1960, and the Detroit lighthouse was replaced in 1930. Gronow bought one lens from an eBay seller and the other from the Henry County Historical Society in Indiana.
Federal Judge Mark Goldsmith said Monday that the government never gave up ownership, even if the lenses changed hands over the years.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Skubick: Prison possible for former Nassar supervisor
- Searchers find 2 bodies in northern Michigan swamp
- Uber gives up autonomous vehicle testing rights in Calif.
- Michigan crowns winner in contest to prevent carp invasion
Meet the Team
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Reported bomb threat at Nexus Acadamy in Okemos
Anyone with information is asked to call 517-676-8251.Read More »
-
Skubick: Prison possible for former Nassar supervisor
A former dean at Michigan State University is facing five years in prison for alleged sexual...Read More »
-
Searchers find 2 bodies in northern Michigan swamp
Foust's aunt Jerri Hooker says the family is pretty sure the bodies are those of the couple while...Read More »