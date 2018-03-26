Verdict returned in murder trial in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) A high-profile murder case in Jackson County is wrapping up tonight with a verdict from the jury.
20-year-old Anthony Gelia has been charged with open murder in the 20-16 shooting death of Brittany Southwell.
She was shot and killed while holding her baby boy.
Today Gelia was found guilty of felony of murder.
It took the jury just three and a half hours to find Gelia guilty of all those crimes.
However, they also found him "not guilty" of "first degree pre-meditated murder".
Gelia streamed the murder on Facebook Live... a shocking video that was shown to the jury.
UPDATE: Murder-suicide at local...
Remington makes the Bushmaster AR-15
